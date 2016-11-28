Steve Vai: “My Number-One Advice for Aspiring Musicians”

(Image credit: Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images)

Steve Vai always has valuable and inspirational guidance to offer guitarists.

In a new interview with the Broward Palm Beach New Times, he was asked to offer his top advice for aspiring musicians. Here’s what he had to say:

“Find the thing in music you most resonate with and throw yourself in it. Some people pick up a guitar and realize producing, engineering or booking is something they enjoy more. Be open to what feels good to you instead of getting stuck on the ego fantasy of being rich and famous.”

Vai also told what unique lessons he’s learned from the various musicians he’s worked with, noting, “I learned bigger lessons from the smaller names than the big names.

“My high school music teacher taught me everything about musical theory. At Berklee College of Music I learned how to be independent. From Joe Satriani [his teenage guitar instructor], I was two feet from genius. Same with Frank Zappa, he also taught me to be very present and always in the moment. He’d get an idea and execute. From David Lee Roth I learned to take my focus from the neck of the guitar to the audience.”

Vai is on the road with his Passion & Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour. For dates, visit Vai.com.