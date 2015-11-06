Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert and Andy Timmons Shred "All Day and All of the Night"

Yes, it's another pro-shot video that shows an assemblage of incredible shredders in days of yore! This one, however, isn't a shredder combination you'd expect to see. At least I didn't.

The clip, which you can check out below, shows Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert and Andy Timmons trading solos on the Kinks' 1964 hit, "All Day and All of the Night" in 1997.

The jam session took place as part of Ibanez Guitars' 90th anniversary celebration. We know Simon Phillips is on drums and suspect Jerry Watts is playing bass.

FYI: Some very cool impromptu three-guitar-part stuff kicks off at 3:43. Enjoy!