Steve Vai to Perform with Orchestra at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Steve Vai has announced a unique show that'll take place 2 p.m. March 11 at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall. The event—which teams the guitarist with the highly respected American Youth Symphony and conductor Carlos Izcaray—will find Vai performing his own music fused with orchestral material. On either end of Vai's performance, the audience will be treated to Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring—a Vai favorite—and works by Esa-Pekka Salonen.

The program includes:

1. Esa-Pekka Salonen's "Gambit"

Steve Vai with the AYS:

2. "There's Still Something Dead in Here"

3. "Kill the Guy with the Ball"

4. "The Murder"

5. "Call It Sleep"6. AYS performs The Rite of Spring.

For more information, check out the video below—and follow Vai's frequent updates on Facebook. For tickets, head here.

