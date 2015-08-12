Steve Vai's "Bad Horsie" Played on Cello — Video

Below, check out a recently posted—and top-notch—cello cover of Steve Vai's "Bad Horsie" by cellist Ryan Knott.

The performance, which was shot by Adam Brown in what looks like a simple rehearsal studio, features Zach Miller on drums.

"Bad Horsie," a track from Vai's 1995 album, Alien Love Secrets, was derived from a riff Vai played during the final scenes of the 1986 film Crossroads.

Vai's version of the tune is considered one of the best-ever wah-wah recordings by Guitar World and Guitar Player magazines.