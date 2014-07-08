Stevie Ray Vaughan Gets Lunch from His Mother

About seven minutes ago, I was thinking about lunch and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

So I went to YouTube and typed in "Stevie Ray Vaughan" and "lunch." Lo and behold, this video turned up.

It's Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble (from left, Chris "Whipper" Layton, Tommy Shannon, Reese Wynans and SRV) talking about po' boys and being served lunch by Stevie's very own mother, Martha Vaughan.

All the action (if you really want to call it that) takes place at Domilise's Po-Boys in New Orleans. Since Wynans was in the band at the time, it was filmed sometime between late 1985 and mid-1990.

Enjoy! And go get some lunch!