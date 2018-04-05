'Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story' Coming to DVD May 18

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new documentary, Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story, on DVD and Blu-ray May 18. The disc documents the history of a true musical maverick and innovator, delving deep below the surface to shed light on the circumstances, inspiration and technicality behind the man and his music.

The film features extensive interviews with the guitarist at home and in his workshop, plus chats with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Jan Hammer, Joe Perry, Beth Hart and more.

Beck was surrounded by music during his childhood in the U.K.; he endlessly listened to the radio, made his own guitar and spent countless hours poring over records and playing music with Page. “I didn’t have to think about taking up guitar, I just wanted to pour my feelings into it,” Beck said. Around the same time, his love of classic cars was ignited from watching American B-movies featuring hot rods—and his two great passions in life were born.

Visiting the U.S. seemed like an impossible dream for the young man from Surrey, but joining the Yardbirds led to his first stateside trip. A paycheck from the 1966 film Blow Up led to his purchase of a split-window Chevrolet Corvette, a warm memory that still delights him 50 years later.

The disc covers it all, including Beck's 1968 solo debut, Truth, and his successful Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop album from 1989. It also revisits his experimental rock departures, his powerfully dirty, heavy grooves—and just about everything in between.

Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story tells the true story of the guitar player who builds hot rods and inspires excitement in people who have worked alongside him. Bending notes and filtering a myriad of musical inspirations, Beck will continue to inspire fans and musicians by giving voice to his guitar in the most unexpected ways.

This summer, Beck will be joined by Paul Rodgers and Heart's Ann Wilson on the Stars Align Tour. The outing, which kicks off July 18, includes several Jeff Beck headlining dates. Head here for the full itinerary.