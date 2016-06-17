Stitched Up Heart Release “Monster” Video, Stream New Album

Los Angeles melodic metal quartet Stitched Up Heart have released a music video for “Monster.” The track is taken from Never Alone, their brand new LP released today via Another Century.

You can check out the video below, and also listen to a full stream of Never Alone right herethanks to Revolver.

Here’s what frontwoman Mixi had to say about "Monster" and its music video:

“‘Monster’ was the very first song we wrote for the new record with Another Century. The night before we went in the studio I was getting tattooed by my artist ‘Mr. Monster,’ and he asked me to write a song for him. That's where the idea started. The next day the producers, [lead guitarist] Merritt and I met up to start the writing process. The studio was dark with spell books, herbs, spices and other various weird ritual stuff. There was an odd feeling that overcame me, almost like a beast was ready to be set free. I'm not sure if it had anything to do with the environment, our determination to kill this record or the mass amounts of monster energy drinks I had that day, but something came over me and was unleashed into the recording.”

“The same thing happened shooting this video. There was something that just needed to be let out. The director, Robert Graves, was very good at capturing the crazy energy in each take. It only seemed to take one or two times to get the shots he wanted. Everything ran very smoothly. The location had a lot of history as well. I remember in between takes at one point I really felt possessed or something. There was a scene shot in a chamber I was looking around the room with a feeling like I had been in there forever and would never get out. Maybe it’s just something about the song lyrics about releasing this beast inside of me, or maybe I really am a monster.”

BONUS! We also caught up with Stitched Up Heart guitarist Merrit, who gives us a tour of his rig in the clip below.

For more on Stitched Up Heart, visit them online at www.stitchedupheart.org.

Stitched Up Heart's Never Alone can be purchased at the following links:

iTunes - http://apple.co/1tfMHP7

Best Buy - http://bit.ly/1rccdmB

Amazon - http://amzn.to/1Uo3G7E

Bundles from Pledge - http://bit.ly/1TY1PMC

FYE - http://bit.ly/28iN9vV

Google Play - http://bit.ly/1t6XNFu

Stitched Up Heart Tour Dates: