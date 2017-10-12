Stream Jackie Greene’s New EP, 'The Modern Lives Vol. 1'

(Image credit: Greg Vorobiov)

Today we’re excited to bring you the premiere of Jackie Greene’s new EP, The Modern Lives Vol. 1. The EP—which releases tomorrow via Blue Rose Music—was self-recorded and produced by Greene in Brooklyn. Listen to the stream below, and preorder the EP here.

We’ll also be chatting with Greene later today at 6 p.m. EST in a live streamed interview. Greene will discuss the new EP and give a short performance, and you can tune in right here.

On The Modern Lives Vol. 1, Greene draws inspiration from some of the great social paradoxes of our 21st-century world—that the technology designed to simplify our lives can actually complicate them in ways we'd never imagined, that the most crowded cities can actually be the loneliest places to live, and that the constructs meant to connect us to each other can actually leave us feeling more isolated than ever.

Since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Gone Wanderin’, Greene has built an endearing audience through a relentless touring schedule with the likes of B.B. King, Mark Knopfler, Susan Tedeschi and Taj Mahal.

In just the last four years, he has played lead guitar with the Black Crowes on their Layin’ Down with #13 World Tour, recorded and toured with Trigger Hippy—his supergroup with Joan Osborne—and performed more than 250 shows of his own, all while continuing to record and release his solo work. Greene is a frequent member of Phil Lesh & Friends and sits in with countless other artists, including Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gov’t Mule, Mississippi All-Stars, Amy Helm, Steve Earle and Bob Weir.

Check out the premiere of The Modern Lives Vol. 1 below, and to find out more, click here.