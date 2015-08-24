Stryper's Michael Sweet Premieres "Fallen" Tutorial Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video by Stryper's Michael Sweet.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Sweet shows you how to play "Fallen," the title track from the band's new album, which will be released October 16 via Frontiers Music SRL.

On the new album, the original Stryper lineup—Michael Sweet (vocals/guitars), Oz Fox (guitars), Tim Gaines (bass) and Robert Sweet (drums)—returns with all-new material that showcases their musicianship—and a bit more.

“'Fallen' is about Lucifer before he became Satan. It’s the story of how he got kicked out of Heaven," Sweet says. "He tried to overthrow God and take over. The song talks about how beautiful he was. When he walked, there was music. He was the angel of worship and this incredibly powerful and beautiful being.”

Fallen is available for pre-order via digital retailers and can be ordered via iTunes and AmazonMP3. It also is available in various physical configurations at stryper.com/fallen.

Fallen was produced by Sweet.

For more about Stryper, visit stryper.com.

Fallen Track List: