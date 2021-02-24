Tracii Guns teams up with Stryper’s Michael Sweet for classic metal and doom-inspired project, Sunbomb

L.A. Guns shredder and Kramer signature model designer Tracii Guns has teamed up with Stryper singer and electric guitar player Michael Sweet for the ultra-heavy metal project, Sunbomb.

The band’s debut album, Evil and Divine, described as “melding influences of classic metal bands such as Black Sabbath and Judas Priest with Tracii's love of metal subgenres, specifically doom metal,” will be released May 14 via Frontiers Music Srl.

You can check out the first single, No Tomorrows, above.

Guns first leaked news of the project in a March 2019 tweet, where he described the debut album as "the metal record I would have made when I was 17 years old.”

(Image credit: Frontiers Music Srl)

In May of last year he told Eddie Trunk that “the Sunbomb record is really kind of like [L.A. Guns’ 2019 album] The Devil You Know times three. It's more on the heavy side of the Devil You Know album. And Michael Sweet, he's a really fantastic metal singer."

Said Sweet about the project, “Hard to believe that I met Tracii for the first time just a few years ago. We hit it off right away and we obviously share the same love for metal. Tracii sent me a song and I loved the vibe and then he eventually asked me to sing on the entire album. What I love about it is it’s definitely different not only for me, but for Tracii as well.

“I think fans will love this album and although it’s reminiscent of some of the greatest metal bands of the past, it also has a fresh spin to it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it! I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Ex-L.A. Guns musician Adam Hamilton plays drums on Evil and Divine, while bass was handled by Mitch Davis with the exception of one track, which features current L.A. Guns bassist Johnny Martin.

Said Guns, “Sunbomb was an idea, then an experiment. When I heard the first vocal completed I was blown away by Michael’s voice. It’s an exciting album!”

Evil and Divine is available for preorder here.