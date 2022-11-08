Stryper perform with battery-powered practice amps following venue power cut

By Sam Roche
published

With miniature amps, a snare drum, and some considerable help from the crowd, the Christian metallers completed a full unplugged set – only for the power to be restored half an hour later

Stryper
(Image credit: City of Lights Travel/YouTube)

For most bands, the power cutting out mid-set ranks among the most nightmarish of live scenarios. But when Christian metallers Stryper suffered a loss of power before their Saturday (November 5) performance at Hollywood’s Whisky a Go Go, fortunately, they had a plan.

As the band explain in a new Instagram post, the iconic Sunset Strip venue lost power 30 minutes before they were due to go onstage. However they remained insistent to perform, and did so using two battery-powered practice amps, one snare drum, a choir of three acapella vocals and some help from the audience.

Ironically, 30 minutes after the group had finished their set – which included unplugged renditions of More Than a Man, All For One, Always There For You, Free, Yahweh and Sing-Along Song – power was restored.

“Well that was a first!” the group says, adding: “You can’t stop the rock… It was one for the books. The light always shines in the dark.”

A post shared by Stryper (@stryper) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

It’s hard to make out from fan footage exactly which practice amps guitarists Michael Sweet and Oz Fox were using during the performance, though they could be a pair of Nux Mighty Lites.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory a band has improvised a show due to unforeseen circumstances. Back in June, Tracii Guns – with whom Michael Sweet teamed up with for a classic metal and doom-inspired project in 2021played a gig from a backstage bathroom after a panic disorder flare up.

While Michael Sweet is currently firmly in Stryper mode, he’s also enjoyed a prolific solo career, his most recent release being 2019’s Ten.

In a 2020 interview with Guitar World, the guitarist waxed lyrical on the album – which features a host of guest shredders, including Jeff Loomis, Gus G and Joel Hoekstra – and discussed why despite being a right-handed guitarist, he should have been a leftie.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).