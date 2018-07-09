Washburn Announces New Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V Guitar

Washburn PXV-MS260FRK-D (Image credit: Washburn)

Washburn has announced its new Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V guitar, which combines the Stryper guitarist’s favorite Eighties finish with updated electronics.

The PXV-MS260FRK-D (to go by its official name) features yellow fretboard inlays and three 7s on the rear, in addition to a redesigned mahogany with a slightly shorter bottom edge. The guitar also features a maple neck with an ebony fingerboard, a Floyd Rose locking tremolo with a 34mm brass block and spring silences, a Buzz Feiten tuning system and Duncan Designed Blackout humbuckers.

“I was playing these guitars tracking for the new Stryper album, so yes, I really use my own guitars!” Sweet said of the instrument.

“It’s got the Seymour Duncan Design Blackouts, which are what I use, and they sound fantastic," he continued. "If my name wasn’t on this guitar, I would still rave about it. It’s fantastic, and it sounds and feels and plays like a much more expensive guitar.”

The Washburn Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V is available now for $1,783.

For more on the guitar, head on over to washburn.com.