Submit Your Questions for Rammstein and Emigrate Guitarist Richard Kruspe!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe anything you want! Talk about A Million Degrees (the brand-new album by Emigrate), his gear, the upcoming Rammstein album and more!

Just email your questions to GWSoundingBoard@futurenet.com and write "Richard Kruspe" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the body of the email, so you can get credited in the magazine and impress your amigos!