Submit Your Questions for Vince Gill!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask country music star (and killer guitarist) Vince Gill anything you want! Talk about his gear, life with the Eagles, the Time Jumpers, Ricky Skaggs and the Pure Prairie League — or his most recent album, Down to My Last Bad Habit!

Just email your questions to GWSoundingBoard@futurenet.com and write "Vince Gill" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the body of the email, so you can get credited in the magazine and impress your amigos!