The Surrealist Premiere "Echo End" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the blissful yet action-packed "Echo End," a new song and music video by Boston-based experimental prog-metal band the Surrealist.

The band—Berklee-trained guitarist Roopam Garg and drummer John-Marc Degaard—are masters of weaving together songs that are simple yet complex, melodic yet highly technical. The track is available now via iTunes, Bandcamp and Spotify.

We premiered the Surrealist's previous music video, "Lux," back in May.

For more about the Surrealist, check out thesurrealist.org and follow along on Facebook.