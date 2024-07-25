“He reminds me of Joe when Joe was a young man”: This 12-year-old guitar prodigy is destined to be a blues great – and he just jammed with Joe Bonamassa (and Lowell George’s Dumble)

By
published

Saxon Weiss' latest appearance on the Norman's Rare Guitars YouTube channel sees the aspiring player go toe-to-toe with JoBo for a four-minute funk blues jam

Saxon Weiss and Joe Bonamassa jamming in Norman's Rare Guitars
(Image credit: Norman's Rare Guitars/YouTube)

Joe Bonamassa recently visited Norman’s Rare Guitars, but he didn’t just go to demo a vintage electric guitar or pick up a particularly rare instrument.

Instead, he took part in a jam that showcased the tones of his recently acquired 1976 Dumble Overdrive Special – and the guitar talents of 12-year-old Saxon Weiss.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.