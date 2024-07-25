“There’s nothing quite like it. It’s my favorite new amp”: Joe Satriani devised the perfect amp to harness Eddie Van Halen’s greatest tones – and you can get a plugin version right now

By
published

While 3rd Power’s Dragon 100 goes up for preorder, IK Multimedia has bolstered its Joe Satriani Amp Vault with models of the very amp Satch is using to shred EVH on the Best of All Worlds tour with Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar (L) and guitarist Joe Satriani perform at PNC Music Pavilion on July 19, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Image credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

When Joe Satriani signed on to tackle some of Eddie Van Halen’s most iconic guitar parts in Sammy Hagar’s Best of All Worlds tour, he knew his regular amp rig wouldn’t cut it: it was too focused on fattening up the high strings – great for solos, but not for EVH’s trademark rhythms.

He turned to Dylana Scott at 3rd Power Amplification, who set out to capture what Satriani and Hagar considered to be Eddie’s greatest tone: Van Halen’s 1986 Live Without a Net rig, featuring modded Marshalls with power soaks and effects processing.

