“No brand-new guitar sounds quite as good as an old one in my experience”: David Gilmour reckons vintage guitars are superior – and he’s got a theory as to why

Gilmour's prized 1945 Martin D-18 has been used as evidence to showcase the tonal benefits of vintage instruments
(Image credit: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)
What’s better: a brand-new acoustic guitar fresh from the factory, or a vintage example that exhibits the intangible ‘mojo’ an older instrument is magically endowed with following years of playing?
It’s a tough call, and both sides have their supporters, but David Gilmour – whose own collection is filled with contemporary guitars and vintage models alike – has now offered his own two cents, arguing that new guitars simply can’t match up to their ancestors.
In the latest entry to “David’s guitars” – a YouTube series that sees the Pink Floyd legend chart the guitars that feature on his upcoming solo album – Gilmour waxed lyrical about a 1945 Martin D-18, which prompted his observations.
“It’s even older than me,” he says of the dreadnought. “I think a guitar like this gets better and better with age.”
As for why that's the case, Gilmour goes on to theorize, “Maybe something about the glue that’s holding it all together, and all these pieces of different wood gradually become in harmony with each other over years of playing.
“No brand-new guitar sounds quite as good as an old one in my experience.”
It’s not the first time Gilmour has voiced his love for old guitars, either. Speaking to Guitarist at the time of the sale, he observed, “I do unrepentantly like the old ones. Older instruments have a tonality of their own that often takes years to develop.”
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.