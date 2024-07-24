“No brand-new guitar sounds quite as good as an old one in my experience”: David Gilmour reckons vintage guitars are superior – and he’s got a theory as to why

What’s better: a brand-new acoustic guitar fresh from the factory, or a vintage example that exhibits the intangible ‘mojo’ an older instrument is magically endowed with following years of playing?

It’s a tough call, and both sides have their supporters, but David Gilmour – whose own collection is filled with contemporary guitars and vintage models alike – has now offered his own two cents, arguing that new guitars simply can’t match up to their ancestors.

In the latest entry to “David’s guitars” – a YouTube series that sees the Pink Floyd legend chart the guitars that feature on his upcoming solo album – Gilmour waxed lyrical about a 1945 Martin D-18, which prompted his observations.

“It’s even older than me,” he says of the dreadnought. “I think a guitar like this gets better and better with age.”

As for why that's the case, Gilmour goes on to theorize, “Maybe something about the glue that’s holding it all together, and all these pieces of different wood gradually become in harmony with each other over years of playing.

“No brand-new guitar sounds quite as good as an old one in my experience.”

Despite his affinity for vintage instruments, Gilmour auctioned off a huge number of his guitars as part of Christie’s record-breaking The David Gilmour Collection back in 2019.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

David's guitars: #4 the Martin D-18 guitar - YouTube Watch On

That saw the sale of his iconic Black Strat – a 1969 example – which went for almost $4 million. It still stands as one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

However, Gilmour didn’t part ways with all of his guitars, and ended up keeping a select number of prized instruments – all of which were vintage.

In fact, along with the 1950s Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet that he recently admitted he couldn’t bear to sell, Gilmour also kept a “lovely old Gibson steel guitar”, a 1955 Fender Esquire, and the 1945 Martin D-18 that is the focus of this new video.

It’s not the first time Gilmour has voiced his love for old guitars, either. Speaking to Guitarist at the time of the sale, he observed, “I do unrepentantly like the old ones. Older instruments have a tonality of their own that often takes years to develop.”

Visit David Gilmour’s YouTube channel to follow the ongoing guitar breakdown series.