The Surrealist Premiere "Lux" Music Video

Experimental prog-metal band the Surrealist just released "Lux," a new single (and music video). It's available now on iTunes, Bandcamp and Spotify.

The band—guitarist Roopam Garg, bassist Beauman Edwards and drummer John-Marc Degaard—know how to put a tune together, and Garg handily fleshes it out with sweeping, whirling guitar lines that cascade over blankets of plush, droning soundscapes and intricate modulating polyrhythms.

We premiered the Surrealist's previous music video, "Origami," back in February.

For more about these guys, check out thesurrealist.org and follow along on Facebook.