Sword Guitarist Records Doom Version of 'Dark Side of the Moon'; Check Out "Money"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reverend Guitars)

Hey, finally something interesting.

Kyle Shutt, guitarist from the Sword, has recorded a doom version of Pink Floyd's legendary 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon. Shutt's album, titled Doom Side of the Moon, will be released August 4, and you can preorder it right here.

You also can get a taste of the new disc, courtesy of the album's first single/video, "Money," below.

If you happen to be in Austin on August 5, consider watching Doom Side of the Moon (which is also the name of Shutt's new band project) perform the entire album at Emo's.

"Money," which was written by Roger Waters, kicks off side two of DSOTM. Check out the track below—and be sure to tell us what you think!