Avenged Sevenfold Guitarist Synyster Gates Announces The Synyster Gates School

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has announced The Synyster Gates School, a free online guitar school and community.

Gates is launching the school with his father, acclaimed session guitarist Brian Haner Sr. Haner has worked with Frank Zappa, Tower of Power, Rose Royce and countless other musicians during his time as a session musician.

The online school will feature free guitar tutorials from Gates and his father, with interactive playthroughs.

Aside from the free guitar tutorials, the site will offer contests, merchandise, concert tickets and behind-the-scenes videos and tips from Gates and Haner.

You can watch one of the instructional videos here, and find out more at syngates.com.