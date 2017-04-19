Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Perform and Discuss New Album and Tour

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have announced a special, full-band tour in support of their first album as a duo, TajMo, out May 5 on Concord.
TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band will see the two blues legends share the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime night of music, including stops at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, among others. The full itinerary is below.
TajMo is a historic collaboration between two generations of blues giants, converging their singular talents for the first time ever on an album of original songs and covers, featuring cameos from Bonnie Raitt, Joe Walsh, Sheila E. and Lizz Wright.
The album was self-produced by the duo and recorded by Zach Allen, John Caldwell and Casey Wasner at Nashville's Stu Stu Studio. Below, you can listen to the first single, "Don't Leave Me Here,” written by Taj and Keb'.
Taj Mahal has been recording and performing his unmistakable blend of blues and world music for more than 50 years, winning multiple Grammys and collaborating with the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and more along the way. Keb' Mo', who has often cited Taj as one of his musical heroes, is a three-time Grammy winner who has collaborated with everyone from Raitt to Jackson Browne and Buddy Guy.
Check TajMo.com for full ticketing details.
Taj Mo can be preordered at the TajMo Store, and on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. For more information, visit TajMo.com.
TajMo Tour Dates
May 30 - Fort Collins, CO - Lincoln Theater
Jun 1 - Denver, CO - Denver Botanic Gardens
Jun 2 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium
Jun 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens
Jun 6 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre
Jun 7 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Jun 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl (Playboy Jazz Festival)
Jun 13 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts
Jun 15 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theater
Jun 16 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
Jun 18 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hal
Jun 20 - Sunriver, OR - John Gray Amphitheater
Jun 22 – Chico, CA – Laxson Auditorium
Jun 23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
Jun 24 - Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Casino Resor
Aug 9 - Washington D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
Aug 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Aug 16 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park
Aug 17 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Aug 18 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
Aug 19 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
Sept 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Hennepin Theatre Trust
Sept 7 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Performing Arts Center
Sept 9 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion
Sept 10 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater
Sept 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Sept 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Sept 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House
Sept 20 - Dallas, TX - Strauss Square - AT&T Performing Arts Center
Sept 22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sept 23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
Sept 24 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
Sept 29 - La Grange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheater
Oct 1 - Charleston, SC - Gaillard Center
Oct 3 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Stage
Oct 4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Oct 6 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center
Oct 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Oct 21 - 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise