Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Perform and Discuss New Album and Tour

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have announced a special, full-band tour in support of their first album as a duo, TajMo, out May 5 on Concord.

TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Band will see the two blues legends share the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime night of music, including stops at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, among others. The full itinerary is below.

TajMo is a historic collaboration between two generations of blues giants, converging their singular talents for the first time ever on an album of original songs and covers, featuring cameos from Bonnie Raitt, Joe Walsh, Sheila E. and Lizz Wright.

The album was self-produced by the duo and recorded by Zach Allen, John Caldwell and Casey Wasner at Nashville's Stu Stu Studio. Below, you can listen to the first single, "Don't Leave Me Here,” written by Taj and Keb'.

Taj Mahal has been recording and performing his unmistakable blend of blues and world music for more than 50 years, winning multiple Grammys and collaborating with the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and more along the way. Keb' Mo', who has often cited Taj as one of his musical heroes, is a three-time Grammy winner who has collaborated with everyone from Raitt to Jackson Browne and Buddy Guy.

Check TajMo.com for full ticketing details.

Taj Mo can be preordered at the TajMo Store, and on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. For more information, visit TajMo.com.

TajMo Tour Dates

May 30 - Fort Collins, CO - Lincoln Theater

Jun 1 - Denver, CO - Denver Botanic Gardens

Jun 2 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

Jun 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens

Jun 6 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre

Jun 7 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl (Playboy Jazz Festival)

Jun 13 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

Jun 15 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theater

Jun 16 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Jun 18 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hal

Jun 20 - Sunriver, OR - John Gray Amphitheater

Jun 22 – Chico, CA – Laxson Auditorium

Jun 23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

Jun 24 - Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Casino Resor

Aug 9 - Washington D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

Aug 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Aug 16 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park

Aug 17 - Albany, NY - The Egg

Aug 18 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

Aug 19 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

Sept 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Hennepin Theatre Trust

Sept 7 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Performing Arts Center

Sept 9 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion

Sept 10 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

Sept 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Sept 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sept 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera House

Sept 20 - Dallas, TX - Strauss Square - AT&T Performing Arts Center

Sept 22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sept 23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Sept 24 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Sept 29 - La Grange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheater

Oct 1 - Charleston, SC - Gaillard Center

Oct 3 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Stage

Oct 4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Oct 6 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center

Oct 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 21 - 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise