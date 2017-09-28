Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 American Tour Dates

(Image credit: Stuart Levine/Provided Press Kit Image)

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added a series of North American tour dates for 2018, including their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The newly announced shows will largely take place in the South, with dates in Lafayette, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Macon and Asheville, among others. This comes in addition to their already scheduled 2017 tour dates, which take them through the West Coast (plus a few dates in Boston) and their recently-announced Sunshine Music Festival in St. Petersburg and Boca Raton, FL.

The band begins their annual run at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 6.

You can check out the band's full itinerary below. To purchase tickets, head here.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates