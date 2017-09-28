Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 American Tour Dates

The Tedeschi Trucks Band have added a series of North American tour dates for 2018, including their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
The newly announced shows will largely take place in the South, with dates in Lafayette, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Macon and Asheville, among others. This comes in addition to their already scheduled 2017 tour dates, which take them through the West Coast (plus a few dates in Boston) and their recently-announced Sunshine Music Festival in St. Petersburg and Boca Raton, FL.
The band begins their annual run at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 6.
You can check out the band's full itinerary below. To purchase tickets, head here.
Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates
- FRI 6 OCTOBER—SAT 14 OCTOBER
- Beacon Theatre—New York, NY, US
- FRI 3 NOVEMBER
- Keller Auditorium—Portland, OR, US
- SAT 4 NOVEMBER
- Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA, US
- SUN 5 NOVEMBER
- Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA, US
- TUE 7 NOVEMBER
- Arlington Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA, US
- THU 9 NOVEMBER
- San Diego Civic Theatre—San Diego, CA, US
- FRI 10 NOVEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Los Angeles, CA, US
- SAT 11 NOVEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Los Angeles, CA, US
- TUE 14 NOVEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Phoenix, AZ, US
- WED 15 NOVEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Phoenix, AZ, US
- FRI 17 NOVEMBER
- Fox Theater—Oakland, CA, US
- SAT 18 NOVEMBER
- Fox Theater—Oakland, CA, US
- THU 30 NOVEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Boston, MA, US
- FRI 1 DECEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Boston, MA, US
- SAT 2 DECEMBER
- Orpheum Theatre—Boston, MA, US
- SAT 13 JANUARY
- Sunshine Music Festival 2018—St Petersburg, FL, US
- SUN 14 JANUARY
- Sunshine Music Festival 2018—Boca Raton, FL, US
- WED 17 JANUARY
- Saenger Theatre—Pensacola, FL, US
- FRI 19 JANUARY
- Macon City Auditorium—Macon, GA, US
- SAT 20 JANUARY
- Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, US Cellular Center—Asheville, NC, US
- TUE 23 JANUARY
- Stephens Auditorium, Iowa State Center—Ames, IA, US
- FRI 23 FEBRUARY
- Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN, US
- SAT 24 FEBRUARY
- Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN, US
- TUE 27 FEBRUARY
- Heymann Performing Arts Center—Lafayette, LA, US
- FRI 2 MARCH
- Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN, US
- SAT 3 MARCH
- Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN, US
- FRI 13 APRIL
- Capital City Amphitheater—Tallahassee, FL, US