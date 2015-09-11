Is Teen Guitarist Chase Walker the Next Blues Hero? — Video

Teen guitarist Chase Walker has been called "the new Stevie Ray Vaughan" and—more refreshingly—"the new Kenny Wayne Shepherd." American Blues Scene calls him one of the top 10 musicians under 18 you should know.

Walker, who is from Riverside, California, was born in 1998 and didn’t start playing guitar until 2010. His influences include Vaughan, Warren Haynes, the Black Crowes and the Black Keys.

And we might be able to add Jeff Beck to that list, since the video below shows the Chase Walker Band absolutely killing Beck's "Blues Deluxe," a Jeffrey Rod-penned blues tune from Beck's debut album, 1968's Truth.

To quote the Big Bear Grizzly, the Chase Walker Band formed in 2012 and includes Matt Fyke on drums and vocals and Randon Davitt on bass and vocals. In 2013, Walker’s song “Too Many Days Ago” was a finalist in John Lennon International Songwriting Contest.

The band released its debut album, Unleashed, last year. Check out his playing in the clip below.

For more about the Chase Walker Band, visit chasewalkerband.com.