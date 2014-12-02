Testament Let Fans Own Shares of Their Song “Native Blood” — Video

Testament are redefining what it means to invest in a band.

The Berkeley-based thrash metal band is giving fans a chance to own shares of their song “Native Blood” (from 2012's Dark Roots of Earth).

The move marks the first time fans can become co-owners of Testament music; the "Songshares" are being offered by the band in conjunction with the New York Rock Exchange.

Fans can purchase ownership shares in the copyrights of “Native Blood” and become part owners of the song.

“Native Blood” Songshares, which range in price from $15 to $100, include a hand-signed (by Testament's Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson) Gold NYRE share certificate (Note: These are for the first 100 shares only; there are only 100 available) and a hand-numbered lithograph of original "Native Blood" artwork that's available only to NYRE shareholders.

All Songshare holders, who will become official co-owners of the song, will get a digital certificate of ownership that can be posted to social media, telling the world, “I own a piece of that song!” Fans also will have access to an exclusive conference call with Testament’s Eric and Chuck, early access to the band’s upcoming 2015 album and more.

“Native Blood” shares will be available for fans to purchase starting today, December 2, 2014.

For more information, visit the New York Rock Exchange and watch the two videos below!