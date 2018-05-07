The Dead Daisies Announce North American Tour

The Dead Daisies—fresh off the release of their latest album, Burn it Down—have announced a North American tour.
The tour will find the group crisscrossing the continent from mid-July through mid-August. For the entirety of the trek, they will be joined by Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.
Burn it Down was released last month via Spitfire Music/SPV. You can pick up your own copy right here.
For more on The Dead Daisies, be sure to follow along on Facebook.
The Dead Daisies North American tour dates:
- Aug. 15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
- Aug. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s
- Aug. 17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
- Aug. 18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
- Aug. 19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
- Aug. 22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
- Aug. 23 - London, ON - Harris Park
- Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
- Aug. 25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
- Aug. 26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
- Aug. 28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
- Aug. 29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
- Aug. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
- Aug. 31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
- Sep. 01 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
- Sep. 04 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
- Sep. 06 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
- Sep. 07 - Dallas, TX - Trees
- Sep. 08 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
- Sep. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
- Sep. 13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
- Sep. 14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
- Sep. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
- Sep. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre