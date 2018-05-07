The Dead Daisies Announce North American Tour

The Dead Daisies—fresh off the release of their latest album, Burn it Down—have announced a North American tour.

The tour will find the group crisscrossing the continent from mid-July through mid-August. For the entirety of the trek, they will be joined by Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.

Burn it Down was released last month via Spitfire Music/SPV. You can pick up your own copy right here.

For more on The Dead Daisies, be sure to follow along on Facebook.

The Dead Daisies North American tour dates: