The Magic Numbers Premiere "Ride Against the Wind" Music Video

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Back on May 11, UK rockers The Magic Numbers released Outsiders, their first new album in four years. More confident and punchy than anything the band has released to date, but imbued with their unmistakable sense of melody, it was a welcome return from the Mercury Prize nominees.

Today, we've teamed up with the group to premiere the music video for one of Outsiders' standout cuts, the breezy, incredibly catchy "Ride Against the Wind." You can check it out below.

In the words of guitarist Romeo Stodart, the music video is "Based on a fictitious all-girl biker gang who’ve grown tired of conforming and towing the line in their everyday lives, so they decide to stick two fingers up to the world, hit the road and leave their old lives behind.“

