The Rolling Stones Extend 'No Filter' Tour Into 2018

The Rolling Stones have extended their No Filter tour into 2018 with 11 newly announced European dates.

The concerts, which will run from early May through early July, include the band's first performances in their native United Kingdom since 2013. It also includes stops in Ireland, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.

"It's such a joy to play with this band," Keith Richards said in a statement. "There's no stopping us. We're only just getting started, really.”

Back in December, the band released On Air, a compilation of recordings from various BBC performances from 1963 to 1965, many of which were previously unreleased. Their most recent studio album was 2016's blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome.

For tickets and more info, stop by rollingstones.com.

The Rolling Stones 2018 Tour Dates

May 17 - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 - London, U.K. @ London Stadium

June 5 - Manchester, U.K. @ Old Trafford Football Stadium

June 9 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 15 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium June 19 - London, U.K. @ Twickenham Stadium June 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 26 - Marseille, France @ Orange Velodrome

June 30 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

July 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

July 8 - Warsaw, Poland @ National Stadium