"Thrill" to the Sounds of Japanese Girl Band Band-Maid — Video

Those of us who keep a fairly close eye on social-media trends (and stuff like that) can't help but notice that a new girl band from Japan has been showing up more and more. And for good reason.

They're called Band-Maid, they rock pretty convincingly—and play their own instruments (unlike at least one other Japanese girl band of note).

And they dress up as maids!

Below, you can check out the music video to one of their 2014 tracks, "Thrill," which is available on an EP called Ai to Jounetsu no Matadore. It was released last August.

To pick up some of their music, including "Thrill," head here.

For more about Band-Maid, follow them on Facebook.