Tommy Emmanuel Announces New Album With David Grisman, 'Pickin''

Tommy Emmanuel has joined forces with celebrated bluegrass mandolinist David Grisman for a new collaborative album that the duo have decided to call—appropriately enough—Pickin'.

The album—which will hit stores and all digital retailers on November 3 via Grisman's own Acoustic Disc label—couples Emmanuel's impeccable fretwork and fiery fingerpicking with Grisman's virtuostic mandolin playing, and is colored by a wide array of musical influences.

Alongside Emmanuel's usual cocktail of Americana, folk, and roots stylings, Pickin'also includes a healthy dose of bluegrass—courtesy of Grisman—and even a touch of jazz here and there.

In support of Pickin', the duo have announced a 12-date, American CGP & Dawg Tour ("CGP" being Emmanuel's Chet Atkins-designated status as a "Certified Guitar Player," and "Dawg" being Grisman's longtime nickname). The tour—which is set to begin next month—will take the duo across the East Coast and Midwest. You can see the full itinerary below.

For tickets, and further information on Pickin' and Tommy Emmanuel, stop by tommyemmanuel.com.

Tommy Emmanuel & David Grisman with special guests Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley: