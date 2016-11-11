Tommy Emmanuel Is Selling His Guitars and Amps for Charity

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is helping bring awareness to some of the charities near to his heart.

Through the Official Tommy Emmanuel Reverb Shop, Emmanuel will be selling a range of his personal guitars and amps. All proceeds from the shop will go to Guitars for Vets, MusiCares and Doctors Without Borders.

Emmanuel has been involved with Guitar for Vets for several years, advocating for veterans struggling with PTSD and championing the healing power of music. The charity, which helps provide guitars to veterans in need, will receive a portion of the benefits from Emmanuel’s Reverb shop.

“I want to say a big thanks in advance for your generosity and for helping Reverb.com and myself raise money for these different charities,” Emmanuel says in a video from Reverb.com. “It’s great to be involved, it’s great to be effective and pay it forward.”

Among the guitars for sale is Emmanuel’s Pay It Forward Martin that he bought to help a friend in need and hopes will continue to help others through this sale. You can hear Emmanuel talk about several of the guitars in the video below.

Emmanuel’s newest album, Christmas Memories, was released October 28. You can get details about tour dates, find tickets, and purchase his new album through his website.

To visit the official Tommy Emmanuel Reverb Shop, click here.