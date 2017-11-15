Toto Announce '40 Trips Around the Sun' Compilation

Toto have announced a new compilation, 40 Trips Around the Sun. The album—which is set for a February 9 release via Sony/Legacy—features 17 tracks, including three previously unreleased recordings.

The core members of the band—Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams—re-entered the studio earlier this year to work on the album. While going through the vaults, the band uncovered several unfinished tracks that featured both Jeff and Mike Porcaro, one of which would later become “Spanish Sea.”

“This track ["Spanish Sea"] is originally from the Isolation sessions,” Lukather said. “It’s one that didn't make it and we had to re-write it including creating a new chorus. Thanks to modern tech we were able to play once again with not only our 20 something selves but with our dear brothers Jeff and Mike Porcaro reminding us just how deep their groove was."

"Many stories, laughs and a few tears on this one," he continued. "It’s classic Toto with an excellent solo. I kept the old 1985 melody solo that Dave wanted me to do. It sounds like it was done 2 weeks ago, not 30 + years ago!”

The album features two other previously unreleased tracks, "Struck by Lightning" and the compilation's first single, "Alone."

Of "Alone," Lukather said “This one was written with just the four of us really writing together and no one else in the room with us. We wanted to start with an ‘up’ song in terms of groove for the album. The lyric is darker but we are older guys now and have lived life."

"The good, bad and ugly, we have lived it all and in the end we are all alone anyway. Proud of this piece and it just sort of organically happened.”

You can preorder 40 Trips Around the Sun here. For more on Toto, stop by totoofficial.com.

40 Trips Around the Sun tracklist:

Alone

Spanish Sea

I'll Supply The Love

I'll Be Over You

Stranger In Town

99

Struck By Lightning

Pamela

Afraid Of Love

I Won't Hold You Back

Jake To The Bone

Stop Loving You

Lea

Hold The Line

George Porgy

Rosanna

Africa