Tour Yngwie Malmsteen's Guitar Rig, Up Close and Personal

Yngwie Malmsteen has a few West Coast shows coming up in January, including some SoCal dates timed for the 2018 Winter NAMM Show. In preparation for the trek, he recently got together with Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott (of Grim Reaper fame) to show off his current touring rig. This includes the few pieces of gear Malmsteen actually plays through each night and a lot of other stuff that looks cool onstage.

"As you can see behind him, he doesn't have many amps," jokes Bowcott in the clip above. "Ladies and gentlemen, believe it or not, there are 18 Marshall 4x12 cabinets, all loaded with 75-watt Celestions, and a mere 55—I repeat, 55—Marshall heads. This man is not messing around!"

Of course, there's plenty more where that came from. Starting at the 34-second mark, Malmsteen and Bowcott discuss Yngwie's guitars, pickups, pedalboard, vocal mics and amplifiers. Enjoy!