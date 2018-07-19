Trending

Tramaine Unveils New LP, 'Heavy Balance'

By

New album delivers a whirlwind of progressive grooves, blistering heavy metal and frenetic shredding.

Shredder extraordinaire Tramaine has released his new LP, Heavy Balance. Check out the album preview above. 

Produced by Tramaine along with co-producer Alex Argento (Icefish), Heavy Balance  covers a wide-range of genres, yet is cleverly molded and arranged into  a unique set of heaviness and musical precision. The album includes  intense new-wave grooves and ethereal ballads, inspiring progressive  anthems and blistering heavy metal, along with Tramaine's frenetic   shredding.

"With Heavy Balance, my goal was to  completely divert from how 'guitar albums' go nowadays," Tramaine said.  "I also wanted to approach the 8-string guitar from a different angle,  even taking things back to a more classic style of metal and rock—only  lifted to the standards of modern players as far as technicality, with  my own interpretation of what I want to hear as a musician and a lover  of music."

The album boasts the track "Blue Dawn"  featuring Marco Sfogli, current guitarist for James Laurie and the  supergroup Icefish. Sfogli commented, "Tramaine has a unique voice on  the guitar and I can tell you he's spent hours and hours on the  instrument. I did know him as a guitarist...what I didn't know is that  he could write catchy and modern songs! Heavy Balance is one of my favorite solo discs of the year, and it will blow your mind, both heavy and melodic."

The  man behind the crystalline sonic quality of the album, Alex Argento,  has captured perfectly what the project is about. Argento said, "I've  really enjoyed working on this album. The songs are catchy, solid as a  rock, and Tramaine's playing is top-notch. I love the freshness of the  compositions. I think Tramaine is a complete musician in every aspect  and I'm 100% sure he will get the right recognition he deserves. Can't  wait to work on the next one!"

Heavy Balance is available to purchase or stream now on all major digital platforms such as iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

For more, be sure to keep up with Tramaine on Facebook.