Tremonti Announce New Album, 'A Dying Machine,' Sign with Napalm

Tremonti—the trio composed of guitarists Mark Tremonti and Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock—have announced their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine. The band will release the album via Napalm Records, with whom Tremonti announced they have signed.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering up with Napalm again after they did such an excellent job promoting Alter Bridge,” Tremonti said.

Though the band offered no further details on A Dying Machine, a teaser video from Napalm confirming Tremonti's signing with the label hints that the album will arrive later this year.

You can watch the brief teaser below, and be sure to follow the band on Facebook for updates on the new album.