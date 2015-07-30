Trivium Premiere New Song, "Silence in the Snow," Announce New Album Details

Trivium have premiered a new song and music video, titled "Silence in the Snow."

They also have announced a new album, also titled Silence in the Snow. The album is set for an October 2 release via Roadrunner Records.

"For those of you wondering, this song was written for Shogun and is basically almost the same as it was, so Shogun fans rejoice; didn’t like Shogun? You may not dig this," said frontman Matt Heafy.

"But know that since I was 12, I wanted to be a great singer. I screamed because I couldn’t sing. I am proud and excited to finally be able to do what I love, the way I love."

Check out the music video for "Silence in the Snow" below, and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments and on Facebook!