U2 Premiere "Song for Someone" Film Starring Woody Harrelson — Video

U2 have released an eight-minute-long short film called "Song for Someone."

The film, which can be considered the music video for the song, the third single from their newest album, Songs of Innocence, stars Woody Harrelson as a man getting released from a prison.

Bono wrote it about his wife, Ali.

"My ideas about love are probably very unromantic," Bono told Rolling Stone. "I see love as a decision not made in the heat of the moment. I see it as an enduring thing that doesn’t depend on feelings to verify it, though it’s great when they do.

"And in the end, love is often DNA tricking you into making a much bigger commitment. It’s what happened to me, before I even knew what commitment was. I ended up as a young man in the arms of this young woman, in a world somewhat hostile to the concept of the childhood sweetheart and a first love."