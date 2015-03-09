U.K. Rockers Xerath Cover Steve Vai's “Dirty Black Hole” — Video

U.K. rockers Xerath have covered a 1993 Steve Vai track, “Dirty Black Hole,” which first appeared on Vai’s Sex & Religion. Devin Townsend sang the original Vai version, by the way.

Speaking of Vai, he seems to like the Xerath version.

"Hi, folks. Steve Vai here," wrote the guitarist on his Facebook page last week. "My friend sent me this link of the band Xerath doing a version of 'Dirty Black Hole.' So cool to see this stuff. Thanks to the band."

Xerath released their latest album, III, in 2014. For more about the band, be sure to follow them on Facebook.

Enjoy!