Umphrey's McGee Premiere "Half Delayed" Lyric Video

Jam circuit staple Umphrey's McGee recently announced their 11th studio album, it's not us. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the lyric video of the album's newest single, the contemplative "Half Delayed." You can watch it above.

“Initially, ‘Half Delayed’ was the working title, just a marker to quickly remind me that this idea was only half finished and started with a delay loop," remarked Brendan Bayliss, the band's guitarist. "We never intended to call it "Half Delayed", but it actually fits when you listen to the lyrics."

"The whole song started with a simple delayed guitar line that could be faded out and back in at any point, and that gave it a hypnotic vibe that set the table for everything else. It starts small and ends big.”

"'Half Delayed' is relaxed then energized," added Jake Cinniger, the band's other lead guitarist. "We just let the tape roll and I approached it by thinking about the vocal melody."

"Atmosphere is key, too much Pro Tools in most rock music today loses a sense dynamics. Going off the cuff results in a more human sound.”

it's not us is set for a January 12 release. You can preorder it here.

For more on Umphrey's McGee, follow along on Facebook.