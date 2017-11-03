Umphrey's McGee Announce New Album, 'it's not us,' American Tour

(Image credit: Photo by Shervin Lainez)

Jam circuit staple Umphrey's McGee have announced a new studio album, called it's not us.

The new LP—the band's 11th—is set for a January 12 release. You can hear its first single, the funky "The Silent Type," below.

In addition to the new album, the band also announced an extensive American tour that will begin in late December and end in mid-February. The tour includes a three-night stand—from January 19-21—at New York City's prestigious Beacon Theatre.

You can see the band's full itinerary below as well.

To preorder it's not us, head here. For more on Umphrey's McGee, follow along on Facebook.

Umphrey's McGee American Tour:

December 29 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

December 30 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

December 31 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

January 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

January 12 Cincinatti, OH @ Taft Theatre

January 13 Cincinatti, OH @ Taft Theatre

January 19 New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

January 20 New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

January 21 New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

January 25 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

January 26 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

January 27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

January 28 Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

February 1 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

February 2 Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

February 3 Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

February 15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 16 Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 17 Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

February 18 Tampa, FL @ WhigFest Music & Arts Festival