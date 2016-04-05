Generation Axe Tour Kicks Off Tonight: See the First Photo of the Band

(Image credit: Jack Spittler)

Rehearsals are over, and the Generation Axe tour—featuring Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—is finally hitting the road.

The tour, dubbed Generation Axe: A Night of Guitars, kicks off tonight, April 5, at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

Above, you can check out the first official photo of the Generation Axe crew!

"The Generation Axe show is a unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players coming together to create a six-string extravaganza that is sure to amaze and delight,” Vai said in February, when the tour was announced.

The Generation Axe fan experience will go beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam. Each stop will include collaborations by the five players, including everyone performing together as one band with a rhythm section that includes Pete Griffin (Zappa Plays Zappa) on bass, Nick Marinovich (Yngwie Malmsteen) on keys and Matt Garstka of Animals As Leaders on drums. Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt and Abasi will perform songs from their various catalogs and join forces on some well-known songs (as well as probably a few unexpected, unearthed gems).

Making this rare tour experience even more special, Generation Axe VIP packages will be offered, giving fans access to these guitars masters and exclusive one-of-a-kind memorabilia. A front-row package (including a meet & greet), a meet & greet package and a VIP tour package will be available.

For more information, visit generationaxe.com.

GENERATION AXE TOUR DATES