Vandenberg's MoonKings Premiere "Lust and Lies" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Lust and Lies," the new music video from Vandenberg's MoonKings.

The song is from the band's self-titled album, which will be released August 5 (released February 24 overseas).

The album, which marks the return of Adrian Vandenberg to the world of music, is Vandenberg's first collection of new material in 16 years. Joining the former Vandenberg and Whitesnake guitarist are Jan Hoving (vocals), Sem Christoffel (bass) and Mart Nijen Es (drums).

"'Lust and Lies' is one of my fave tracks from the debut album by my brand-spankin' new band, Vandenberg's MoonKings," Vandenberg told GuitarWorld.com.

"It's got all the ingredients of what makes me just as excited and proud about my bunch as I was when I just started listening to Zep, Free, Hendrix, Cream, etc., and playing my Les Paul: pure, undiluted, unpolished, raw, dynamic, energetic, groovin' blues-rock-based rock played live, straight from the heart on to analog tape by four guys who are in this biz for the music. What you see and hear is exactly what you get!"

For more about Vandenberg's MoonKings, visit moonkingsband.com or facebook.com/moonkingsband.