Video: 2Cellos Perform AC/DC's "Thunderstruck"

2Cellos — Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser — have filmed a new music video for their just-released cover of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

You can check it out below.

These guys might look — and sound — familiar to a good portion of our readers.

They're the Croatian cellists who had a huge taste of online success when their dueling-cellos version of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" went viral a few years back. They've also covered Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze," Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" and a whole lot more.

Their latest album, In2ition, was released in early 2013 via Sony Masterworks. The disc features Elton John (who sings Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well") and covers of tunes by Prodigy and, of course, AC/DC. In fact, Steve Vai even guests on an inspired version of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell."

"Thunderstruck," however, cannot be found on In2ition. It was released as a standalone single earlier this week — and you can check it out on iTunes here.

For more information about 2Cellos, check out their official website.

P.S.: We've also included AC/DC's version of "Thunderstruck" for reference. Enjoy!