Peter Frampton Performs "Black Hole Sun" on 'Guitar Center Sessions'

Way back in 2011, Guitar Center and DIRECTV featured Peter Frampton on an episode of Guitar Center Sessions.

In that particular episode, Frampton sat down with host Nic Harcourt to discuss a wide range of topics, including how listening to pirate radio station Radio Luxembourg shaped his young musical mind, his schoolboy friendship with David Bowie, the origins of “Frampton Comes Alive,” and how his music is still finding new generations of listeners.

You can check out one of the highlights of his performance, a brilliant cover of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," above.