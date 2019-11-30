Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals 2019: the latest deals on guitars, amps, effects and more

Black Friday 2019 is over! Which means Cyber Monday is go-go-go! For guitarists and musicians, that means big discounts on everything from electric guitars and basses, to amplifiers, effects and guitar accessories.

The Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale is definitely one to get seriously excited about and explore if you’re looking to update your guitar rig or complete your pedalboard.

If you're looking for the best Guitar Center deals, you're in the right place: we'll be posting the latest news and the biggest bargains right here, and there are plenty to get stuck into.

Oh, and don't take too long deliberating over there: we've seen some of the best deals sell out within the space of hours, and we'd hate for you to miss out...

The latest Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals

15% off a huge range of gear at Guitar Center

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals don’t get much better than this: simply enter the code CYBER15 at the checkout, and you’ll get 15% off all the guitars, amps and pedals your heart desires!View Deal

$500 off the Martin Special Dreadnought Herringbone

This guitar was designed with the iconic sound of Martin's golden era in mind, the 1930s. Martin guitars from the 1930s are considered by many to be a benchmark for the acoustic steel string guitar. If you were to find an authentic 30s model today, it would sell for somewhere between $100K and $400K. While the price tag on this guitar is still not small, the tonal emulation of the era is remarkably uncanny.View Deal

Guild F-2512E Jumbo 12-String Acoustic-Electric: now $479.99

Built with a solid spruce top, maple sides and arched maple back, the F-2512E Maple has the bright, jangly tone Guild has become known for. Bag yourself an incredible new 12-string today at this awesome discounted price.View Deal

Ibanez V70CE Acoustic-Electric Violin Sunburst: only $169.99

This awesome Ibanez acoustic-electric's affordable price tag, combined with its mahogany and spruce top construction finished in a beautiful Violin Sunburst finish, and electronics system with a 2-band EQ makes this the perfect guitar to get started.View Deal

Ibanez AEG8E Acoustic-Electric Red Sunburst: only $199.99

In this one off Cyber Monday deal, Guitar Center have knocked 20% off this awesome Ibanez cutaway acoustic-electric guitar. A balanced acoustic sound, combined with terrific ease of playability makes this a perfect guitar for beginners.View Deal

Schecter Omen Extreme-6 Ocean Blue Burst: only $299.99!

Schecter are giants in the metal guitar world. The opportunity to own an Omen Extreme-6 for under $300 is a Cyber Monday-only deal that we expect won't even last until the end of the day. Act fast to secure yours!View Deal

Ibanez Exotic Wood Series EW2012ASENT 12-String: $379.99

The Ibanez EW2012ASENT is the first 12-string model in the Exotic Wood series. The perfect addition to any guitar player's arsenal, this stunning acoustic-electric features a striking figured ash body, abalone rosette, and a rich sound that massively defies its price point.View Deal

ESP LTD EC-256FM Black Cherry Sunburst: now only $329

This sturdy, classic-looking rock guitar is perfect for gigging on a budget. With a set-neck construction and a flamed maple top over a mahogany body, and 22 XJ frets across a 24.75" scale length, it is designed for speed and comfort at a very affordable price.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!

This beautiful guitar's Antique Natural carved flamed maple top pairs wonderfully with the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays to create that classic Les Paul look in a fraction of the price.View Deal

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center

One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Alvarez AG660CE12 Artist Series acoustic-electric: $300.99

Have you been on the lookout for a new 12-string? Well, we've found this incredible deal on the Alvarez AG660CE12 over at Guitar Center for a little over $300! What are you waiting for, these prices don't stick around for long...View Deal

Gretsch Guitars FSR G5245T Electromatic Jet: only $499.99

Save $150 on this stunning Gretsch Electromatic electric guitar over at Guitar Center. With a mahogany body and maple top, and 22 medium jumbo frets on a walnut fretboard, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style.View Deal

Ibanez RG6003FM in Sapphire Blue: only $249.99

This affordable, high-performing electric guitar will be a worthy addition to any guitar collection. Head over to Guitar Center to secure yours today.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Featuring Gretsch's new BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2657T

The G2657T features BroadTron pickups, and has a fast-playing 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.View Deal

Save $100 on Line 6's POD HD500X multi-effects processor

With more than 100 different types of effects and 30 HD amp models, the POD HD500X covers just about every conceivable sound you could ever want.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Studio Deluxe: was $399.99 , now $299.99

This electric guitar is spec'd miles above its price bracket. With a gorgeous white and gold color scheme, this instrument has it all. Jump on this low price and secure yours today.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Studio Deluxe Wine Red: now only $299.99

Get this incredible electric guitar in an immensely stylish Wine Red finish. Complete with nickel hardware and Alnico Classic humbuckers, this instrument oozes style and delivers unparalleled tone. View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $549.99

This guitar was $674.99. Today you can save $126 and pick up a true bargain. An alder body, Pau Ferro fretboard and HSS pickup configuration are the best features of this fantastic guitar.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $549.99

Save $150 on this stunning Fender. The guitar features an alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burst. With a maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs, this guitar has the looks and the tone.View Deal

Ernie Ball Super Slinky strings three-pack: now $10

These industry-standard electric guitar strings are used by the world’s biggest players, and now you can snap up a bargain on a three-pack over at Guitar Center.View Deal

D’Addario XL strings three-pack: was $13.99, now $9.99

XL electric guitar strings are known as ‘The Player’s Choice’ for a reason: their nickel-plated steel outputs a bright tone and minimizes fret wear, and now you can grab three sets for just $9.99 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Martin Dreadnought X1-AE acoustic: now $499.99

This stunning acoustic-electric guitar was originally $599.99. You can grab it for $100 off right now with this amazing Black Friday bargain. View Deal

Snark Super Snark HZ: was $39.99, now $19.99

Snark has made a name for itself with its accurate, quick-reading clip-on guitar tuners, and the Super Snark HZ is the pinnacle of its efforts so far, with ridiculously precise 1Hz tuning accuracy. Now available half-price at Guitar Center!View Deal

Dunlop Trigger Curved Guitar Capo: was $20.99, now $13.99

Dunlop is one of the biggest names in guitar capos, and its industry-standard trigger design is now available with a $7 discount, in nickel and black finishes. Don’t wait to pull the, erm, trigger on this one over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99

Save $200 on this incredible acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable.View Deal

Perri’s guitar straps: starting at $2.39!

If you’re looking for a durable strap with personality, Perri’s has got what you need, and there’s a whopping 40% off over at Guitar Center. You can get everything from plain black seatbelt style offerings to camo getups and that Santa strap you always wanted.View Deal

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: was $149, now $99

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Martin Koa X Series: $599.99 at Guitar Center

A GC exclusive for Black Friday, this natural looking Koa X series acoustic produces a rich and powerful sound - perfect for singer-songwriters. View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

Exclusively available at Guitar Center, this hot-rodded Strat boasts an HSS pickup configuration and one of the most distinctive fretboards you’ll see on any guitar. Team that with its gorgeous quilt maple finish and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind take on Fender’s most famous design.View Deal

Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

If you’re after a Tele with a difference, this striking example could be the one for you. Named after its unique Pale Moon ebony fingerboard, this quilt maple-topped, American-built electric features Custom Hot pickups for a guitar that sounds as good as it looks.View Deal

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949.99

Though you could easily spend four times as much on a Martin acoustic, here’s a budget option that looks, feels and sounds close to their most classic instruments.View Deal

Pro Co Evolution Studio/Stage Cable: was $57.99, now $22.99

If you on the lookout for one of the best guitar cables but don't want to break the bank, this 10ft option from Guitar Center could be just the thing you need.View Deal

What Guitar Center Black Friday deals can I expect?

Based on last year’s evidence, Guitar Center should be pumping out deals on just about every type of guitar-related gear you can think of.

A particular highlight from last year was $200 off Epiphone’s popular Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition electric guitar, bringing it down to just $499. And if you were in the market for a new Gibson, you could have scored up to $1,180 in savings on a selection of Gibson electric guitars, acoustics and basses.

Many Fender fans used Black Friday to load up on gear from their favorite brand with 10% off all guitars, effects and accessories. What’s more, Chapman guitars announced their new ML3 Pro Semi Hollow Obsidian Burst guitar, available at Guitar Center, just before Black Friday. Could we see other guitar manufacturers launching products in the lead up to the shopping event? If so, November is the perfect time to be an early adopter of a new bit of kit.

With so many top effects being being launched this year - like the Eventide Rode and Fender Full Moon Distortion and The Pelt - we’re crossing our fingers for some top Black Friday guitar pedals deals, too.

Not sure about buying a guitar online without giving it a play first? These days, most online retailers offer hassle-free returns, meaning you can snap up a great deal, test the guitar in the privacy of your home, then return it, risk-free, if it’s not the one. Guitar Center, for example, offers a '45-day satisfaction guarantee'. There are some limitations and exceptions to this, so we’d recommend checking the specific wording before hitting the checkout.

How can I prepare for Black Friday?

Do your research, use our expert buyer’s guides and bookmark useful hub pages like this one. That way, when the big deals drop, you can avoid the stress of trying to find them – we’ll do all the work for you!