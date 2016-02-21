Jimmy Herring's Version of Led Zeppelin's "Since I've Been Loving You" Might Blow Your Mind

Is it just me, or are more artists covering this classic Led Zeppelin III song lately? It's probably just me.

However, the Huffington Post recently shared a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Since I've Been Loving You" by a New York City band called Heavy English, claiming it would "melt your face off."

You can check out Heavy English's version of the song below (featuring the impressive Sal Bossio on guitar and vocals) and decide just how face-melting it is.

Today, we offer up another cover of the song. It's an imaginative instrumental version by the Jimmy Herring Band. The performance, which features Herring on guitar (of course), Neal Fountain on bass, Jeff Sipe on drums and Matt Slocum on keyboards, was recorded at a small club in Arkansas.

For those of you who don't know, the fleet-fingered Herring's resume includes the Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic, Phil Lesh and Friends, the Ringers and much more. For more about Herring and his current projects, visit jimmyherring.net. For more about Heavy English, visit them on Facebook.

Below, you can check out the Herring version of "Since I've Been Loving You" (top video) and the Heavy English version (bottom video). Enjoy both!