Here's another newly posted pro-shot video from this past weekend's Lollapalooza at Chicago's Grant Park.

This time it's Jack White and his Bigsby-equipped Fender Telecaster performing the 2010 Dead Weather track "Blue Blood Blues" with his all-female band. Check it out below.

For another Lollapalooza video, behold Gary Clark Jr. performing "When My Train Pulls In" yesterday, August 5.

