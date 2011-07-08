Video: Lick of the Day Challenge with Michael Angelo Batio

Here's a video of Michael Angelo Batio with his Dean MAB1 Armor Flame performing the intro to the title track from his 2010 album, Hands Without Shadows.

Now Dean Guitars is giving you the chance to win a Dean MAB Signature MAB4 Gauntlet guitar.

After you watch the video below, film yourself putting your signature spin on Batio's lick, and post the video as a response to ours. The video with the most "likes" wins. The contest ends July 22.

Get more info about the Guitar World Lick of the Day Challenge right here.

Need a few pointers to help you master the basics of Batio's lick? Download Guitar World's Lick of the Day App (for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch) to take advantage of note-by-note instruction, complete tab and standard notation, fingering chart and practice mode.

The grand-prize winner will be announced July 26 at 12 p.m. EST on Guitar World's Facebook page.