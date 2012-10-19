Video: Lynyrd Skynyrd Challenge Their Hillbilly Status on 'The Soup'

Check out this newly posted (and very funny) video of Gary Rossington and the rest of Lynyrd Skynyrd bemoaning their hillbilly reputation.

The video is a teaser for an episode of E!'s The Soup, which will air 10:30 p.m. EST (9:30 Central) this Sunday, October 21. The episode is called The Goodest Moments Of Redneck Shows.

Best lines: "You know, I'm so sick of this 'hillbilly' nonsense. We should've never turned the song into 'Sweet Home Alabama.' We should've kept it just the way it was."

"But 'Sweet Home Greenwich, Connecticut' just didn't have the same ring to it."

Watch the full video below.