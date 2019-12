Does America got talent?

Before you answer that, check out this video of a guitar-playing, karate-chopping dude named Matt "Rockstar" Sikorski.

The clip is actually Sikorski's unsuccessful audition video for NBC's America's Got Talent.

And even though it's almost three years old, its one-of-kind, karate-chopping, flaming-cinder-block, metal-strumming action continues to capture the hearts and minds of a confused nation.

Enjoy!